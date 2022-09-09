Michelle Williams may have been a small-town girl but her stardom is certainly big. Not only is she a phenomenal actor but has also accomplished many things besides a brilliant filmography. She has written a script called Don’t Blink, she was on Entertainment Weekly's annual It List, and was the first member from the Dawson’s Creek series to receive an Oscar nomination, and these are only a few things. Michelle Williams Walks Out of the Movie Inspired by Her Former Fiancé Heath Ledger’s Death.

She definitely has versatility when it comes to her acting career, having starred in tv series and movies like Brokeback Mountain, Dawson's Creek, Blue Valentine, Baywatch, and many more. And Michelle's talents aren’t just limited to the big screen either. She also starred on Broadway in revivals of Cabaret and the drama Blackbird, so it’s clear she is very talented. Today she turns 42 and to celebrate her impressive flair for acting, let’s take a look at 5 of her best movies. Happy Birthday, Michelle!

Manchester By the Sea

Michelle Williams starred in this movie as the love interest of Lee Chandler, played by Casey Affleck, who is assigned as the guardian of his brother's son after his death. She perfectly manages to capture the essence of the impact of the guilt and regrets one's past can bring. This earned Michelle her Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain is hands down one of the most raw and emotional films and Michelle is certainly a huge reason for it. It's a bittersweet love story about two shepherds who develop a romantic relationship. Not to mention this movie also brought Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger together.

Shutter Island

Michelle Williams with Leonardo DiCaprio is a sight to behold in Shutter Island. Under the guidance of Martin Scorsese, Michelle really hit it out of the park. This psychological thriller suited Michelle wonderfully and her performance remains refined and keeps you riveted throughout the film. Michelle Williams Birthday: 7 Times We Were Left Swooning Over Her Fashion Statements.

My Week With Marilyn

This movie is a rollercoaster ride and in the best way possible. Williams teams up with her incredible co-star Eddie Redmayne, and portrays the larger than life actress Marilyn Monroe. My Week With Marilyn is a story that gives both pleasure and pain and tugs at the heartstrings in a bewitching way. And it's because Michelle does such a fantastic job at playing the "blonde bombshell".

Blue Valentine

Michelle Williams plays one half of a married couple as Cindy, whose dysfunctional marriage with Dean, played by Ryan Gosling, is inspected over the years. In this sweet yet heart wrenching film, the two try to raise their daughter and work on their relationship simultaneously.

With that I end my list, but here is also a little fun fact about Michelle you may not know. She absolutely loves reading in her spare time and collects rare books. And even has a first edition of The Great Gatsby among others.

