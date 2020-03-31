Movies to Podcasts, Selena Gomez Shares Her Feel-Good Quarantine Binge-List! (View Pic)

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown has let everyone sit at home, doing nothing! After people are done with 'working from home' in their home quarantine, there still remains a lot of time to kill. Everyone's making their own 'quarantine and chill' list, to binge-watch on good things on the internet. American singer, Selena Gomez too has a customized list ready, that too for her fans! She shared lists of her favourite movies, songs, podcasts, books and even feel-good social media accounts to follow. Selena Gomez Takes Up The Safe Hands Challenge, Nominates Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Wilde To Do The Same!.

The pretty actress-singer shared two very blur but cute pictures of herself in the kitchen. She had earlier shared the same list on her Instagram stories as well. In her elaborated caption, she wrote, "Trying to take a cute/serious pic of me cooking but then felt embarrassed so I’m using the candid where I look so happy but I really feel kinda cheesy. Anyway, I shared a few lists in my stories of things I’m watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps you." Check out the list in her post to get the details!

Here's Selena Gomez's Quarantine List!

Home quarantine has got celebs go all creative and crazy with their Instagram posts. While some are spreading awareness with educative posts, others are TikToking their way to fans' hearts. Some are also going Instagram live to chit-chat with fans and urge them to stay at home as much as possible. The global pandemic has thus brought celebs and fans a bit closer, virtually!