Selena Gomez Takes Up The Safe Hands Challenge, Nominates Cardi B, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Wilde To Do The Same! (Watch Video)

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus pandemic is what everyone is talking about right now. Everyone is right now practicing self-isolation and self-quarantine, by simply staying at home. Thanks to social media, netizens also get to see how the celebs are dealing with this situation. While most of them are sharing their life-in-a-quarantine story, others are taking on the current viral challenge- 'The safe hands challenge.' This challenge particularly is about a 20-second tutorial on 'how to wash your hand properly' to prevent COVID-19. The latest celeb to take on this challenge is international singing sensation, Selena Gomez. COVID-19 Pandemic: Deepika Padukone Shows How To Wash Hands, Extends WHO's Safe Hands Challenge To Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo And Virat Kohli (Watch Video).

The songstress shared the video on Instagram taking on this fun yet educative challenge. While she took this challenge, she also had a mini chit chat with her fans. She looked gorgeous in a bubble gum pink over-sized sweat shirt, red lips and matching red nail-paint. She also has asked her friends, Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and Olivia Wilde to take up the challenge. In her caption, she added, "Alright, here’s my #SafeHands Challenge thanks @ariannahuff! I now challenge @iamcardib, @gigihadid and @oliviawilde hope everyone is staying safe inside! PS -I had to redo this video so many times. best I got." Check out the video below.

Selena Gomez Takes Up The Safe Hands Challenge

In Bollywood, actresses like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma took this challenge. They interacted with their fans through Instagram stories and asked them to practice this ritual daily. Ultimately, all the celebs across the platforms have only one urge to make, stay at home and stay healthy.