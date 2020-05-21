Nick Cassavetes Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Notebook Director

Nick Cassavetes' talents are not limited to just acting for he is an incredible director and writer too. How can we forget that he is also very good at Poker! In fact, he finished in fifth place in the World Poker Tour Season 5, attempting a bluff. Ever since he began his career, he has made and starred in some really big movies, The Notebook being one of the highlights so far.
Nick is celebrating his 61st birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about the American actor and director.
Films run in his blood
THE NOTEBOOK . . . DIRECTED BY: Nick Cassavetes; BASED ON: "The Notebook" by Nicholas Sparks; CAST: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, Joan Allen, James Marsden and Sam Shepard; MUSIC BY: Aaron Zigman; PLOT: In a retirement home, a man tells a woman the story of a great love between two young people in the 1940s.
Nick Cassavetes is the son of actress Gena Rowlands and film director John Cassavetes. So, he was destined to be in the movies. Although initially decided he did not want to be a part of the showbiz. He attended Syracuse University on a basketball scholarship. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that put an end to his athletic career. As fate would have it, he ended up being a part of the same field as his folks.
Married twice
On Episode 46, actor, screenwriter, and director Nick Cassavetes talks about growing up with two film legends as parents, how he landed the role of Dietrich Hassler in Face/Off starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta as well as the role of Tattoo Joe on Hangover 2, how he got hired to write the screenplay for Blow starring Johnny Depp before he even knew how to write a screenplay, why his film The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams became such a huge success, how he convinced John Travolta to be in the film She's So Lovely, and how he found the story behind his film Alpha Dog starring Justin Timberlake.
The year was 1985 when Nick tied the knot with Isabelle Rafalovich. They had two daughters - Virginia Sara and Sasha. He then married Heather Wahlquist, who has appeared in many of his films, including The Notebook.
Won an Emmy award
Nick won a Daytime Emmy Award for the category of Outstanding Children/Youth/Family Special, for The Incredible Mrs Ritchie in 2003. Those are some really outstanding achievements to his credit.
We wish Nick a very happy birthday. Hope he is keeping it low-key given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.