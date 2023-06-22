It looks like Jennifer Lawrence has finally gotten the comedy that she deserves as No Hard Feelings has received a thumbs up from the critics. Calling the raunchy and saucy comedy a hilarious success, critics in particular are praising the performances of Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman, and the situation they particularly find themselves in the film. Here are some of the reviews. No Hard Feelings Trailer! Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman’s Comedy Film Will Make You Laugh Out Loud! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

Collider: No Hard Feelings feels like the kind of movie that we don't get much of anymore. The R-rated studio comedy isn't nearly as prevalent on the big screen as it used to be, and that's a shame because this is the kind of film that shows what made some of those films so special and so rewatchable. Hopefully, this leads to many more comedic powerhouse performances from Lawrence.

The Hollywood Reporter: From its early moments, the film suggests that the bond between these two lonely souls is based on the strength of their friendship. The film’s shift into a more emotional gear isn’t seamless — the narrative takes some clunky turns in order to keep itself moving — but it is ultimately endearing.

Empire: Maddie is frequently confronted by the generational gap between her and Percy’s peers, but her immaturity means she also often seems childlike by comparison. The film also gives us far more to chew on thematically than it actually needed to: Percy’s self-imposed isolation speaks to a very Gen-Z kind of anxiety; Maddie’s only in dire financial straits because of the gentrification of her hometown. There’s nothing surprising about how No Hard Feelings plays out, but it invokes some pretty nice feelings along the way.

Deadline: ll the same, No Hard Feelings often comes out of nowhere with fanciful ideas, startling moments that genuinely surprise and bizarre interludes that more often than not emanate from Lawrence, in part from her own imagination but also from spur-of-the-moment inspiration. The film is funny, gross, ballsy, lame, daring and uncertain, more or less in equal measure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).