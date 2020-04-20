One Direction Reunion: Liam Payne Confirms Zayn Malik Won’t Be the Part of Music Band’s 10th Anniversary

One Direction's special plans for 10th anniversary (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer Liam Payne has revealed that his former bandmate Zayn Malik will not be involved in One Direction's 10-year anniversary in July. "I did speak to Niall (Horan) again on FaceTime today though and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever," Liam said during a conversation with DJ Alesso, reports thesun.co.uk. "He's in London as well. Most of us are in London. We've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment. You can come and fill in for Zayn. Join the band. Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Reunion to Celebrate the Band’s 10th Anniversary.

"I can't say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit about our plans the other day. So I had a group telling off on the group chat," he added. Earlier this month, Liam had confirmed that One Direction are planning a special project together to mark the milestone. Liam Payne Hints at One Direction Reunion for the Band’s 10th Anniversary; Fans Can’t Keep Calm as They Trend #OneDirection2020.

The singer revealed he is in constant contact with bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The group went on an indefinite hiatus four years ago but Zayn Malik had quit in 2015.