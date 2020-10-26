If the latest reports by Variety and Deadline is to be believed, Oscar Isaac will play the lead role in the upcoming MCU web-series, Moon Knight. Both publications have reported that the actor is in talks with the studio to take up the role, after his role in Star Wars franchise comes to an end. Well, that would be an interesting choice to play the actor. He has won a Golden Globe award in 2016 for his performance in Show Me a Hero. The Umbrella Academy scribe Jeremy Slater is writing the upcoming Marvel show. Oscar Isaac Birthday: Star Wars, Ex Machina and More Films That Proves The Guatemalan-American Actor's Versatility!

But, we would not be too excited about this alleged development until we officially hear from Disney. We would not want a repeat of what happened with She-Hulk.

In September, Tatiana Maslany was reported to be playing the titular role of She-Hulk in the upcoming web-series. Even, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the MCU, welcomed the actress aboard. However, later in October, Tatiana dismissed the reports. So, this time, we'd like to proceed with caution about the reports of Oscar's casting. Tatiana Maslany Is Not She-Hulk, Actress Denies Being Cast As MCU's Next Superhero.

Oscar's plate is full at the moment. He plays a major role in the upcoming film, Dune, with Timothee Chalamet. He also stars in The Card Counter, Armageddon Time, The Addams Family 2.

Moon Knight centres on Marc Spector, a mercenary who gains superpower from Egyptian moon god Khonshu. He has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld.

