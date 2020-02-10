Oscars 2020: Former Athlete Matthew A Cherry Wins His First Oscar for His Animated Short Film Hair Love

Matthew A Cherry Wins His First Oscar for His Animated Short Film Hair Love (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Former athlete Matthew A. Cherry won his first Oscar on Sunday for his animated short film Hair Love. It's the same category that late basketball player Kobe Bryant won in 2018. Hair Love tells the story of an African American father and his daughter attempting to do her hair, and learning to love what makes her in the process. Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman’s Dior Cape Had the Names of All the Snubbed Female Directors.

"'Hair Love' was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation, and because we wanted to normalize black hair," Cherry said on the Dolby stage, reports thewrap.com. Cherry dedicated the win to Bryant: "This award is dedicated to Kobe, may we all have a second act as great as his." Oscars 2020: Chris Rock, Steve Martin Mention the Lack of Female Nominees in Their Opening Act.

Cherry also used the biggest stage in Hollywood to shoutout the Crown Act, which ensures protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles in the Fair Employment and Housing Act and state Education Codes. Toy Story 4, on the other hand, won the best-animated feature, Oscar.