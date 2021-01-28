Hollywood sensation Pamela Anderson is a married woman...well, for the fifth time. Nah, we ain't fooling around as the 53-year-old actress recently tied the knot with her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. Anderson fell in love with Dan during the coronavirus pandemic and got hitched with him in an intimate ceremony that took place on the grounds of the actress' home in Vancouver Island, Canada on the Christmas Eve, reports DailyMail. 'I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," she told the portal. Pamela Anderson Quits Social Media, Says ‘I’ve Never Been Interested in It’.

During the time of her marriage, Pamela had taken to her social media and shared stunning photos of her as the bride decked up in a white gown with a train. In the pics, her man was seen at his suited booted best. Also, the wedding venue had a family connection for the actor as it was bought by her grandparents and was also the same spot where her parents had got married. Aww! Pamela Anderson Married Again! 4 Times The Baywatch Actress Said 'I Do' In The Past.

Check Out The Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Small Talks Magazine (@smalltalks_magazine)

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle,” she said.

For the one's unaware, this is the fifth time Anderson has found love. Earlier to this, she was married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon and Jon Peters. Having said that, all we want to conclude is with that love has no age and so wish Pamela and Dan a happy married life ahead. Stay tuned!

