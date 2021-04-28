Starting acting at the age of 16, Penelope Cruz has made quite a name for herself in Spanish cinema and Hollywood. Over the years she has received great acclaim by being nominated for several awards including the Golden Globes and has even won an Oscar. She has appeared in various films from a wide range of genres like Comedy, thrillers, and action adventures. So to celebrate her 47th birthday we are taking a look at 5 of her best films that made her into the beloved actor that she is today. Penelope Cruz Birthday Special! Her Red Carpet Fiesta Has Always Been Fiercely Feminine With Subdued Sassiness!

Open Your Eyes (1997)

Alejandro Amenabar’s Open Your Eyes is a cryptic science fiction tale that traces the life of a man who suffers a horrific accident. He then undergoes surgery and remembers his time with his lover Sofia. The movie was later then remade by Cameron Crowe and was named Vanilla Sky, which starred Penelope Cruz in it as well.

Volver (2006)

Penelope Cruz landed her first Oscar nomination with this film. The film follows the character of Raimuda, who is forced to go to great lengths to protect her daughter Paula after a really traumatic event that kicks off some major misfortunes. The film was intense and gripping and Cruz showed some great talent in it.

Belle Epoque (1992)

Cruz’s second feature as an actor, this romantic dramedy follows Fernando, an AWOL soldier in 1930’s Spain. Hiding out in a farm, fortune strikes for him as the farmer’s four daughters arrive and he falls in love with all 4 of them. He must then choose one to be with.

Pain and Glory (2019)

This semi-autobiography based on the director Pedro Almodovar’s life sees Antonia Banderas play a character based on him. The movie sees Salvador Mallo an aging director who reunites with several people from his past as he starts recalling his troubled childhood and mother played by Cruz. The movie received high acclaim and was even nominated at the Oscars for various awards. Pedro Almodóvar Talks About Reuniting With Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz for His Latest Academy Award Nominated Spanish Drama Pain and Glory.

Vicky Christina Barcelona (2008)

This 2008 romantic comedy-drama film sees Cruz reunite with Javier Bardem. The plot is about two American women, Christina and Vicky who go on a trip to Barcelona and meet an artist Juan Antonio who then falls in love with both of them while still enamored by his emotionally unstable wife Maria Elena. For her performance, Cruz won her first Academy Award.

