Penn Badgley celebrates his birthday today and besides re-watching Gossip Girl once again, we decided to pick some pictures from his Instagram account that you can drool over. Our beloved Dan Humphrey, who eventually wins Serena Van Der Woodsen over is a charming actor whose unconventional looks make us go weak in our knees. He grabbed our eyeballs with his stint in CW's popular teen drama and later left us stunned with his stalker character Joe Goldberg in Netflix's You. Netflix Series 'YOU' Fame Penn Badgley is Totally Against Romanticizing Stalking But Bollywood Filmmakers Are Cool With It!

Two of Penn's most popular characters have managed to impress the viewers in us. One look at his Instagram account and you are convinced that he's a crazy fellow but even his quirky antics look charming. His pictures aren't the ones we usually click and they have a dose of some quirky element to them. For the ones who love his crazy self, this one's going to be a happy ride. Enjoy these absurd clicks of his with an occasional dash of handsomeness to it. Penn Badgley and Wife Domino Kirke Expecting Their First Child.

Not Typical As We Said

Handsome

Mr Charming

He's that Crazy Felloou Fall in Love With

Blast from the Past

View this post on Instagram mothxr.com for all tour dates (photo by @deshaunicus ) A post shared by Penn Badgley (@pennbadgley) on Sep 5, 2016 at 1:08pm PDT

While we are eagerly waiting for Netflix to announce the release date of season 3 of You, let's hope the actor has more such exciting endeavours in future. Happy Birthday, Penn. Have a great one.

