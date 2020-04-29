Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Husband Nick Jonas is Tutoring Her to Acquire THIS New Skill Amid Lockdown

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in several nations across the globe being put on lockdown. Celebrities have been quarantining at home and it has been fun watching their activities at home as they are picking up on new skills and making the most of this lockdown time. As for Priyanka Chopra, the actress has been quarantining along with husband Nick Jonas and it looks like the couple is having a lot of fun. While we haven't been getting any fun updates from their lockdown time together, the actress in a recent interview with Vogue did reveal some interesting bits about how the couple have been spending their time. Priyanka Chopra Channels Her Inner Desi Girl While Observing Lockdown with Hubby Nick Jonas (View Pic).

Priyanka revealed that she has been using this time to learn a new skill and that's music. The Sky Is Pink star hasn't learned to play an instrument yet and looks like after this lockdown, she may add another feather to her cap after acquiring this talent too. With a musician like Nick Jonas by her side, we can only imagine how amazing PeeCe's piano skills are going to be. Speaking to Vogue, Priyanka said, "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day." Isn't that cool? If only we all had a partner like Nick Jonas for some fun music lessons amid lockdown!

The actress further also revealed that she has been using this time to work on her book. Chopra referring to her book, revealed, "This time is going to help me finish it." Makeover Time! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares a Quick DIY Hair Mask Video to Glam Up Yourself During Quarantine.

In the meantime, the couple has also been doing their bit to help out for COVID-19 relief efforts. The duo have made substantial donations to help different relief funds across the globe that are leading the fight against COVID-19.