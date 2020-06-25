Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wished Mindy Kaling on her 41st birthday, and has lovingly referred to the Indian-American actress as "queen". On Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of Kaling from the 2018 MET Gala, where she sported a silver dress with navy blue gloves and an extravagant bedazzled crown. Mindy Kaling Birthday: Bright Colours, Floral Fun Topped With Elegance Define the Actress’ Stunning Style (View Pics)

On the image, Priyanka wrote on Thursday morning: "Happy birthday to this queen. In this uncertain time it's hard to feel like celebrating but I wanna celebrate you today Mindy! Hope this year is amazing and can't wait to be on set together." Mindy Kaling Birthday: The Office, Never Have I Ever and Other Shows You Can Opt To Watch During Quarantine

Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Wish for Mindy Kaling

Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Wish for Mindy Kaling (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka will be teaming up with Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).