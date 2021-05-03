Rebecca Hall celebrates her birthday on May 3 and while we loved her in Godzilla vs. Kong, there are plenty of other roles that she deserves cheering for. A brilliant actress who's equally charming, Hall always had our attention. While she had a brief role in Iron Man 3, we found it to be convincing enough and of course, she was equally fabulous in Christopher Nolan's The Prestige. If we are ever asked to rank top five of her best performances, Nolan's The Prestige would definitely find a place in it. For the remaining four names, keep scrolling below. Iron Man 3 Actress Rebecca Hall Says Isolation Has Proved to Be ‘Quite Stabilising’ for the Family.

The Gift

A couple who shifts into a new locality meet a man who turns out to be the husband's classmate. However, happy memories aside, he starts sending 'gifts' to their place confusing for obvious reasons. We later realise his real intentions and they certainly aren't all good. Rebecca, in here, plays the role of Robyn Callem who's trying to understand the history shared between her husband and his friend. She put up a strong performance and was definitely a show stealer in some of the scenes.

The Town

Another brilliant movie where Rebecca plays the role of Claire, the assistant manager who's held hostage by a group of thieves. While robbing the bank was an easy task, little did the robbers realise that one of them would fall in love with Claire and things would get complicated from thereon.

The Prestige

Of course, you need to watch this movie for Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman but Rebecca Hall is equally delightful. She plays the role of Christian's wife and while the plot is extremely intriguing, Christoper Nolan's direction takes your entire experience a notch higher. Amazon Prime’s Sci-Fi Series ‘Tales From The Loop’ Is All About Human Relationships, Says Paul Schneider.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

After starring in The Prestige with Scarlett Johansson, this movie marked their second outing together. Two Americans decide to spend their summer in Barcelona. However, things take a wilder turn when they get invited by a seductive painter for a crazy weekend. This Woody Allen directorial gets even more interesting when Penelope Cruz enters the picture.

Christine

A biographical drama where Rebecca played the titular role. It revolves around the American journalist, Christine Chubbuck who died by suicide on a live television broadcast. Rebecca as Christine who was a victim of depression stands out with her phenomenal act and highlights and puts emphasis on the topic that's even more relevant today - mental health.

Happy Birthday, Rebecca Hall!

