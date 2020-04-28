Iron Man 3 Actress Rebecca Hall Says Isolation Has Proved to Be ‘Quite Stabilising’ for the Family

Iron Man 3 Actress Rebecca Hall (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Iron Man 3 actress Rebecca Hall is self-isolating amid COVID-19 pandemic with her family, and says the moment of pause has turned out to be "quite stabilising" for the family. Asked how life was turning out during isolation, Rebecca told IANS: "Well, I have a two-year-old. So, it's a semi active isolation. I'm with my husband and my two-year-old. We are lucky enough to have a garden so we can go outside and be in nature, which I know a lot of people don't have that luxury and I think that is incredibly difficult. From my perspective, it's proven to be quite stabilising in a way for the family," said the actress. Supermodel Gigi Hadid Has the Perfect Quarantine Birthday Celebration with BF Zayn Malik and Family (View Pics)

"I would rather that this was not happening. It is really frightening and horrible. But I also think that there is a global exhale happening, which is quite interesting. It's a moment to take in what is fulfilling about our life. It's a good thing to stop and remember that from time to time," she added. Rebecca's inheritance is deep rooted in showbiz. She is daughter of master theatre director late Peter Hall, and her mother is internationally known opera singer Maria Ewing. Gigi Hadid is Excited to Celebrate her Quarantine Birthday with Zayn Malik at her Family Farm in Pennsylvania.

She has zig-zagged her way as an actor, from starring in Hollywood blockbusters, doing costume dramas to picking character parts in independent movies. Projects such as Christopher Nolan's "The Prestige", Woody Allen's "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", Ron Howard's "Frost/Nixon", "Red Riding", superhero blockbuster "Iron Man 3", Johnny Depp's "Transcendence", "The Awakening", "The Gift" and Steven Spielberg's "The BFG" shine bright in her resume.

She is currently seen as Loretta in "Tales from the Loop", which streams on Amazon Prime. Created by Nathaniel Halpern, the series is about people who live above "The Loop", a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, and chronicle their experience with things previously consigned to the realm of science fiction. The show hinges on the line -- "Everyone is connected to the loop in one way or another". And it seems to resonate more at present, due to the pandemic experience that the whole world is going through.

"I think the show has a sort of fantastical premise that's also rooted in truth and reality. You know the moment physics gets to the level of philosophic and theoretical understanding... Physicists think about philosophical concepts of time and space, the existence and the possibility of time travel and the very fabric of existence," she said when pointed out the connection.

"The basic premise of the show centres around this notion that that time is the most biggest problem... that time is a fundamental problem and also key to being a human because if it wasn't for time, then things wouldn't get better and better, and wouldn't get worse, and we wouldn't eventually die, wouldn't appreciate change and evolution and all these things," she added. The actress feels that the show is "at liberty to investigate these more existential aspects of being a person".

As an actress, she will next be seen in "Godzilla vs. Kong" opposite Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Brian Tyree Henry. She has also wrapped production on her directorial debut "Passing", follows the unexpected reunion of two high school friends, Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga) and Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson), whose renewed acquaintance ignites a mutual obsession which threatens constructed realities. It also stars Alexander Skarsgård and Andre Holland.