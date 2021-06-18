Richard Madden, the Game of Thrones actor celebrates his birthday on June 18. And while we are waiting to see his rise in Hollywood, let's have a quick glimpse of the funny man that he is. One look at Richard's Instagram account and you are convinced that the man knows his way around humour and is also charming enough to be the next James Bond. He's from Scotland, so technically, he's a British actor and handsome too. His social media feed is filled with his quirky pictures that will compel you to take a note of it. He isn't all serious, 'mind your business' kinda guy and loves to post pictures that reflect his true self. Eternals Trailer: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden Are Superheroes All Set To Come Out Of Hiding To Save The World (Watch Video).

Now that Madden is slowly becoming a prominent name in Hollywood, there's no denying that he'd be the name on every director's wishlist. Being a typical Scottish hunk, Madden is quite an eye candy for all the girls out there. His perfect jawline when added to his other 'godly' features makes him the most eligible bachelor in town. And while we are busy raving about this handsome hunk, let's take a quick peek into his Instagram account that's delightful enough and the one that will convince you to see him as the next 007. Game of Thrones Finale: Richard Madden Aka Robb Stark Gets Emotional Over the Show’s Conclusion.

Looks Pretty Much Like James Bond!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard)

The Pic that Proves Why British Men are So Popular with Girls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard)

The New James Bond is Right in Front of Our Eyes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard)

Who Says Life in a Tuxedo is Boring?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard)

He Was a Great Bodyguard and He Can Be a Great Spy Too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard)

Also, He Looks Incredible in Tuxedos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard)

We Are Already Seeing Him In Aston Martin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard)

He Knows His Way Around Action Too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard)

Madden has two major projects lined up for releases. First, he has Marvel's Eternals where he shares the screen space with the likes of Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. Next, he has the web series by Russo Brothers, Citadel, where he'll join Priyanka Chopra as the lead. With such amazing projects already under his belt, it suffices to say that the man is moving in the right direction and it's only a matter of time until he starts ruling over.

On that note, here's wishing him an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday Richard Madden!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2021 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).