Do we even need to introduce Rihanna? The singer who got into the music business after being discovered by American record producer Evan Rogers, has carved a name for herself. There is not a single '90s kid who hasn't jammed to her songs and fallen in love with every word she has said. Her first two albums Music of the Sun and A Girl like Me became insanely popular and there was no stopping the singer after that. Her third album Good Girl Gone Bad even established her status as a sex symbol in the music industry.

She went on to create music and her songs like Rude Boy, What's My Name?, S&M, Stay, Umbrella, Unfaithful, Hate That I Love You are a few popular songs crooned by her. She even tried her hand at acting with films like Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Guava Island, Home, Battleship and more. The singer is also a proud owner of businesses like Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty and more.

Rihanna is turning 33 today, so we thought it would be only right to celebrate it with some of her biggest hits. From We Found Love to Love The Way You Lie, choosing a few songs was a difficult task but we have listed down our favourites for you. Check out the list below:

We Found Love

We Found Love was a magical song and seeing RiRi eating chips, losing herself to alcohol and smashing up a corner shop in Northern Ireland was a vibe. The song remained on Number for three weeks straight and after a two-week break, the song was back on the top. A little credit has to be given to Calvin Harris as well who wrote and produced the song.

Loyalty

Loyalty is a fun song by Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar. Rihanna melodic voice mixed with Kendricks vocals created an infectious rhythm. “I love everything about her. Her artistry, how she represents women to not only be themselves but to express themselves the way she expresses herself through music, and how she carries herself,” Lamar told Beats 1 about his collaboration with RiRi.

Wild Thoughts

This song boasts of a powerful team and that is why Wild Thoughts was such a big hit amongst the fans. Rihanna teamed up with DJ Khaled, Canadian songwriter PartyNextDoor and Bryson Tiller for this old-school song. The song was even performed at the 2018 Grammys and it all started with one Facetime call between Khaled and Rihanna.

Only Girl (In The World)

Only Girl (In The World) was a change of direction for Rihanna as she ventured into something really new. The upbeat music, RiRi's all-out, hands in the air dancing made the song catchy as hell. The song even had beaten Cheryl Cole’s Promise This to gain the Number 1 position. Slow, sombre piano tunes, Jamaican ragga made the song sound beautiful.

Where Have You Been

Rihanna collaborated with Ester Dean, Dr. Luke and Cirkut, Calvin Harris for Where Have You Been. The hard-hitting, groove-heavy track has one of Rihanna’s more urgent lyrics. Her voice sounds amazing and one cannot help but hum the song everytime they hear it only because of the way Rihanna sang it.

Diamonds

Diamonds was penned by Sia and Rihanna crooned the song in the best way possible. It helped her achieve her title of the fourth record-breaking million-sellee. The song was at the top for a mere week but remained in the Top 40 for 14 weeks. It was also the 11th best selling single of 2012.

Love The Way You Lie

Rihanna's Love The Way You Lie was 2010’s biggest selling single, garnering over 850,000 copies in that year alone. The song marked RiRi's first exciting collaboration with Eminem and it was everything people were talking about. The intense heartbreaking chorus by Rihanna mixed with Eminem's rap was surely therapeutic for the fans. The song spent 14 straight weeks in the Top 10 after its release.

These are few of Rihanna's songs that we absolutely love. We hope we got one of your favourite on our list too. In the meantime, here's wishing the singer a very happy birthday.

