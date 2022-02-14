Rihanna made headlines when she announced her first pregnancy with beau A$AP Rocky. While RiRi is known for her dramatic fashion appearances and how she takes the fashion world by storm with all of her style shenanigans, stunned everyone with her maternity choices as well. If you expected her to be coy and play it safe with her maternity wardrobe, then well, you were highly mistaken. Rihanna, is in fact, going all out with her pregnancy wear and her recent fashion attempt was no different. Pregnant Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump in Fuchsia Pink Chanel Coat Walking NYC Streets With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky (View Pics).

RiRi was recently clicked walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend in her all-red ALAÏA outfit. She was wearing a custom leather red hooded coat-dress by the brand for a Fenty event. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of red strappy heels and silver ear hoops. While the singer was earlier flaunting her baby bump, she chose to cover it this time. And with the world celebrating Valentine's Day all over, we believe her red outfit was in sync with the mood. Nude lips, delicate red eyeliner, highlighted cheeks and hair tied in a chic bun completed her look further. Rihanna Makes Red Carpet Debut With Beau A$AP Rocky Post Pregnancy Announcement! (View Pics).

Rihanna's pregnancy was much discussed for days to come after her announcement. The singer and A$AP Rocky have been friends for years before starting their newly romantic relationship. While he was always infatuated with her, they only started dating in the Summer of 2020. "Things changed over the summer and they finally hooked up. They've been together ever since," an insider had told Us-Weekly. And with a baby on board already, it's safe to assume that they're in a happy place after all.

