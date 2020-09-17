The production in the UK for Matt Reeves The Batman was brought to a halt when someone on the sets tested positive for COVID-19. The makers did not reveal the identity of the infected person. But, Vanity Fair reported that it was no one else but lead star Robert Pattison who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Well, the actor's rep also refused to comment. Now, as per the latest reports, the shooting of The Batman has resumed with Pattinson in tow. So, if it indeed was the actor who was sick, it is safe to assume that he has recovered now. The Batman: 5 Pointers Director Matt Reeves Revealed About Robert Pattinson's Film at the DC Fandome Panel.

While the shooting had stopped at Leavesden Studios outside of London, the crew continued to build a few sets. The crew members in contact with the positive person were quarantined. "Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on ‘The Batman’ in the UK," a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures told Variety.

This was the second time when the production on The Batman had resumed. It was shut in March 2020 when the virus began to spread globally. Nevertheless, despite the fact that only 25% of the film had been shot, the makers released a teaser for the film at the DC Fandome. Pattinson's look at the caped crusader was well received by the fans. Is Robert Pattinson the ‘Member’ of The Batman Production Who Tested Positive for COVID-19? – Reports.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The latter looked absolutely unrecognisable in the trailer. At the DC Fandome, director Reeves has said the movie is a detective story, with influence from movies like Chinatown. "Because the movie is a detective story, because it is a thriller in this sort of cop world, and because it’s about corruption, we’re treating this Batman story as if this could’ve happened. Batman doesn’t have the ability to have super-heroic powers, he just has super-heroic focus and super-heroic drive," Reeves said during the panel.

The Batman is scheduled for an October 2021 release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).