Sometime back, we had reported about how one of the crew members of The Batman production team had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the shoot of the film had to be halted. Now as per a report in Vanity Fair, it turned out that it was the lead star of the film, Robert Pattinson himself, who has been tested positive for coronavirus. However, there has been no official confirmation from the studio on this, neither has the actor's publicist put out any statement. Robert Pattinson's The Batman Shoot Paused in UK After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The official statement of Warner Bros, disclosing the halting of the production, reads like this - ""A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused." They had been very careful not to reveal the identity of the person, but as per Vanity Fair's article, they identified the member as Pattinson himself based on very close sources.

While we are not sure how true the report is, we do wish Robert Pattinson, or whoever the crew member is, a speedy recovery. The Batman shoot is currently happening at Hertfordshire, UK, resumed recently after the shoot was halted in March due to the pandemic. The Batman Fans Cracked Riddler's Puzzle From The Trailer In Just Two Hours!

Watch the Teaser of The Batman:

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman falls outside the DCEU slate of superhero films and is touted to be its own property. While R-Patz plays the Dark Knight, the movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The first teaser of The Batman was revealed during the DC Fandome. The movie is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

