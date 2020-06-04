Russel Brand Birthday Special: Things You Didn't Know About The Controversial Comedian And Actor

On his birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about Russel Brand (picture credit - Instagram)

Russel Brand came, saw and soon became a household name, thanks to his controversial love-life and the bad-boy image. The British comedian and actor might just wanted people to know him like that. That is what divided opinion between his fans. While a set of people found him witty and intellectual and someone who has mastered the English language, some didn't like his acting ability and the controversies. Nevertheless, as mentioned earlier, you can love or hate him, but you definitely cannot ignore Russel Brand.

He is celebrating his 45th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some really interesting facts about Russel's life so far.

Turned vegetarian when he was 14

Brand has not indulged in hamburgers or for that any sort of meat since the age of 14. Brand became a vegetarian in his teens and then eventually became a vegan in 2011. PETA named him ‘World’s Sexiest Vegetarian’ in 2007.

Dressed up as Osama Bin Laden

Remember we told you about his bad-boy image? Well, he did some questionable things to get that. Brand dressed up as dead terrorist Osama Bin Laden the day after 9/11 and showed up at work. Not surprisingly, he was fired from his presenting job at MTV. COVID-19 Outbreak: Russell Brand Opens Up About His Alcohol Addiction and Self-Isolation As He Gets Stuck in Australia.

Practices Hinduism and got married in a Hindu ceremony

Brand is a practising Hindu. In fact, he got married to singer Katy Perry in India in 2010. The two exchanged vows in a Hindu ceremony. However, their marriage didn't last very long as they divorced each other in 2012.

Suffered from bipolar disorder

Word has it that Brand has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and bipolar disorder. There was a time when he also suffered from pornography addiction, and even experienced a period of self-harming. Well, those are some interesting facts about Russel Brand. We wish him a very happy birthday.