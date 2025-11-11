Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kirkland, celebrated for her acclaimed performance in the 1987 independent drama Anna, has passed away at the age of 84. Her representative confirmed that the actress died early Tuesday morning (Pacific Standard Time) in Palm Springs, California, as reported by Variety. According to her GoFundMe page, Kirkland had been placed in hospice care last week after suffering a fall in October that left her with rib and foot injuries. She had also been battling a severe bone infection that spread to her bloodstream, alongside a diagnosis of dementia. Sally Kirkland, Golden Globe-Winning Actress, Dies at 84 After Long Battle With Dementia Days After Entering Hospice Care.

Sally Kirkland Career

Beyond her illustrious film work, Kirkland had notable recurring roles in television series such as Felicity, Roseanne, Valley of the Dolls, and Days of Our Lives. Kirkland became an Oscar favourite when her grassroots campaign earned her a Best Actress nomination for Anna, where she portrayed a Czech actress mentoring a young newcomer played by Paulina Porizkova. Her performance won her the Golden Globe Award and the Los Angeles Film Critics Award for Best Actress, cementing her place in Hollywood history.

Long before Andrea Riseborough’s viral campaign for To Leslie, Kirkland was known for her relentless self-promotion in a pre-social media era. She personally wrote letters to film critics, called in favours from friends like Andy Warhol, and even caught the attention of critic Rex Reed, who famously wrote, “Sally Kirkland devours Anna like a raw steak and emerges a major star.” ‘Thulluvadho Illamai’ Fame Abhinay Dies at 44 After Battling Liver Ailment; Dhanush and KPY Bala Had Earlier Helped with Treatment.

Reflecting on her Oscar moment, Kirkland told The Huffington Post in 2012, “At the Oscars, there were all these movie stars emerging from their limos, and then there was me. I felt like Cinderella. The greatest part was being in the same category as women I admired so much — Meryl, Glenn, Holly Hunter and Cher, who I used to rollerskate with in the ’70s.”

Kirkland’s passing marks the end of an era — that of a fiercely passionate artist who defied Hollywood norms, championed independent cinema, and left behind a legacy of fearlessness, talent, and heart.

