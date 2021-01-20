Hollywood diva Salma Hayek looked every inch stunning flaunting her hourglass body in a black bikini. Hayek on Tuesday night posted two pictures on Instagram. The first image features the 54-year-old diva sitting in water on a beach while in the second photo she is seen doing the yoga pose Sukhasana at the same spot. Salma Hayek Finds Her Inner Beauty By Focusing On Hindu Goddess Lakshmi (View Post)

She completes her look with red tinted lips. "We need to keep our cool. Hay que mantener la calma #instamood #calm," she wrote as the caption for the picture, which currently has over 1.7 million likes. Salma will next be seen in "The Eternals", which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee. Salma Hayek’s Birthday Gift for Her Fans is all About Posing in Sexy Black Beachwear (View Pic)

Salma Hayek Looks Sizzling Hot in a Black Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

The film is about beings with superpowers called The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.

