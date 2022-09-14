Sam Neill is one of those actors who played an iconic role once, and ever since them has been popping up in more low-key roles. After starring in the Jurassic Park franchise, Neill would go on to take smaller roles in films like Hunt for the Wilderpeople, The Hunter and more – and while he did great in those films, our hearts would still remember him as that one cool doctor from Jurassic Park. Sam Neill Birthday Special: Beyond Jurassic Park, Looking at 5 Best Movies of the Hollywood Actor.

Playing the role of Alan Grant in our favorite dinosaur film franchise, Neill portrayed this character perfectly. A passion for these pre-historic creatures with a cautionary mindset of knowing not to play God, Grant instantly became iconic from the first time we saw him. So, to celebrate his 75th birthday lets take a look at five of his best scenes from the Jurassic Park franchise.

Reuniting With Ellie Sadler (Jurassic World Dominion)

While Jurassic World Dominion was a disappointment in many aspects, this one reunion was pretty heartwarming to see. Featuring Ellie and Alan reunite for the first time since Jurassic Park III, seeing these iconic characters share the screen once more brought a sense of nostalgia very few films have been able to deliver on.

The Bird Cage (Jurassic Park III)

A thrilling sequence that sees our gang run into a cage like structure that’s covered in fog, Grant’s quick understanding of it being a bird cage gives us one of franchise’s most thrilling sequences yet. Featuring a bunch of Pteradons, this is a scene that shoots for the sky.

Babysitting (Jurassic Park)

After a tense encounter with a T-Rex and trying to find their way back to the park – Alan, Tim and Lex decide to find refuge in a tree until the next morning. Letting Alan’s tender side come out, the scene sees him calm these two kids down and showcases a different side of him.

Don’t Move (Jurassic Park)

If you ever run into a T-Rex, then just don’t move. Being one of the most iconic scenes in franchise’s history, the scene sees Alan try and save Tim and Lex as a T-Rex is causing havoc outside of her paddock. With some world class visuals and great acting, this is an all-timer.

They Move in Herds (Jurassic Park)

The scene where Spielberg created wonders, this is Grant’s best moment in the entire franchise. Letting out his child-like excitement come out upon watching real-life dinosaurs, the happiness and sense of wonder that Sam Neill exudes can almost be felt with John Williams’ wonderful score playing in the background. World Dinosaur Day: From T-Rex’s First Killing Reveal to Raptor Chase, 10 Best Dino Scenes From Jurassic Park Franchise As We Wait for Jurassic World Dominion on June 10.

With the Jurassic Park franchise done, we have to thank Sam Neill for bringing this character to life. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

