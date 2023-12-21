December 21 is the birthday of acclaimed Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson. Inspired by Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman, Samuel Jackson aspired to be an actor. The Hollywood actor starred in various movies such as The Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jurrasic Park, Star Wars, Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction and many more. The actor has appeared in nearly 200 films to date, demonstrating his willingness to act in different types of roles. Director Spike Lee helped Jackson to break into some of his very first roles. Secret Invasion: Finale of Samuel L Jackson's MCU Series Becomes the Worst-Reviewed Marvel Episode Ever.

Samuel Jackson's breakthrough role came in his collaboration with director Quentin Tarantino. The movie Pulp Fiction immediately shot him to fame. Jackson also tops the list as the highest-paid actor of all time. The actor turns 75 on December 21. On the actor's special day, let us take the opportunity to celebrate the diverse filmography of the actor and look into some of his top movies.

Jungle Fever (1991)

This 1991 film, directed by Spike Lee, is one of Jackson's most notable works. Jackson portrayed the role of a drug addict. The film shot Jackson to stardom, earning him several Best Supporting Actor awards, including one from the Cannes Film Festival.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

In the movie Do the Right Thing, Jackson has a small role in this Spike Lee movie. He plays the role of a local radio host. The film is based on the lives of ethnic communities and their struggles in New York City.

Django Unchained (2012)

This historical drama, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is based on the lives of American slaves rising against southern plantation owners. Jackson portrays the role of a servant who remains loyal to his master and plantation owner, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Django Unchained is one of Jackson's most acclaimed movies. The movie also stars Jamie Foxx and Christopher Waltz.

A Time to Kill (1996)

The movie A Time To Kill, directed by Joel Schumacher, is one of Jackson's best performances. Jackson plays the role of Carl Lee, the father of a brutally raped young girl who takes justice into his own hands and murders the culprits. He is later defended in the court by lawyer Jake Brigance (Matthew McConaughey), who does everything to prove Lee's innocence. Jackson received a Best Supporting actor Golden Globe nomination for this film. Samuel L Jackson Steps Out For Date Night With Wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

This Quentin Tarantino film became a pop culture sensation upon its release. With a star cast of actors like John Travolta, Samuel Jackson, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman, this movie is one of the breakthrough movies in Jackson's career. The movie covers the stories of crime, violence, corruption and redemption. Pulp Fiction earned Jackson his first-ever Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars.

Samuel Jackson is one of the most well-known and memorable actors of our time with a career spanning over five decades, the actor still continues to thrill his fans through his performances and setting new standards. Here's wishing the actor another incredible year of fame and success.

