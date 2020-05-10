Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to Reunite with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Series?

Scarlett Johansson to join The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Show? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Seems like Marvel isn't done with Black Widow after all. Well, at least that's what some of these new reports suggest. While Scarlett Johansson's character has already bid adieu to MCU in Avengers: Endgame, she's apparently returning in Disney plus' upcoming series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Of course, the makers will not officially announce it any time soon but there's a strong buzz about her reuniting with her fellow Avengers. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s Disney Plus Series’ Prague Shoot Halted Over Coronavirus Scare.

As per fresh reports in We Got This Covered, the actress will be a part of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2. Yes, that's a long way ahead but you can always keep your fingers crossed. Obviously, she'll be shown in flashbacks in the scenes that revolve around her adventures with Team Cap after the Civil War. The episodes will apparently see her and Falcon on some sort of side mission. The talks between the actress and Marvel studio are certainly on but it will take some time for her to sign on the dotted lines.

Meanwhile, Johansson's patiently waiting for the release of her solo Black Widow movie. The film was slated to hit the screens in the last week of April 2020 but the ongoing coronavirus delayed its release by over six months. It will not release in November 2020, becoming Marvel's only movie to release this year.