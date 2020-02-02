Shakira Birthday Special: 5 Songs By The Colombian Singer That We Can Listen To Whenever, Wherever

Shakira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The internationally popular singer Shakira celebrates her 43rd birthday today. It almost seems like yesterday when we were grooving to the global chartbuster 'Wherever, Whenever' for the first time. Shakira has given us so many iconic songs that it is tough to keep a count. But, we are still gonna try by listing down a few of her tracks and hype them up even more. Shakira Opens Up About Struggling With Depression Due To Vocal Cord Hemorrhage.

In case you are not aware of the sensational discography by Shakira, now would be a good time to start. And the ones who listen to Shakira like it has healing properties, you are in the right place. So, on Shakira's birthday, here are a few songs that we absolutely love to the core. Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Perform, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Others to Attend.

Hips Don't Lie

It is so tough to pay attention to this song completely. You are constantly divided on whether to listen to its perfect music, or watch Shakira dance like a dream on the screen.

Whenever, Wherever

This was Shakira's debut in the English language and her launch into global stardom. Somehow the song clicked with everyone across the globe, language no bar.

She-Wolf

This song's Latin hook makes it a modern classic. While the song did not receive favourable reviews from all, one thing is for sure, you cannot ignore it.

Waka Waka

Shakira sang this Spanish song, Waka Waka (This Time For Africa), which was the official anthem for 2010 FIFA World Cup. This song also managed to garner international popularity, with its catchy hook line.

Can't Remember to Forget You

Shakira teamed up with another boss lady, Rihanna, for this number. The two of them spelt magic together with their music.

