Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung in key roles, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will finally be out on September 3. Prior to its release, the film had a special premiere for the critics, who happened to love the film. Some critics went on to say that the film has retained its faith in Marvel, while others called it a 'spirited fare'. The film which stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious 'Ten Rings' organisation, is getting quite the love from the critics. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings to Hit Indian Screens on September 3 in Four Regional Languages.

Check Out What They Have To Say About The Film:

The Guardian: Inevitably, there is a mid-credits sting that folds Shang-Chi back into the larger MCU picture, and establishes the essentially genial and good-natured comic strand which is an important part of the film: it is different from the theatrical seriousness of, say, Black Panther. The mythical component of Shang-Chi is closer tonally to Thor. It’s an entertaining romp, although the formulaic quality is becoming a little obvious. Another Shang-Chi might well have to say something more about what action the young hero took with regard to his mother’s death (a flashback on this point seemed to be withheld from us), and it will have to give Awkwafina the starring role she deserves.

Screen Daily: To a degree, Shang-Chi is closest in temperament to the Ant-Man standalone adventures in that the stakes aren’t too immense and the irreverent humour is prominent. As played by the sweetly low-key Liu, Shang-Chi is such a modest individual that the proceedings feel agreeably small-scale. And, frankly, it’s a relief to watch a Marvel film that isn’t encumbered by the maniacal need to tie up loose ends from other sequels. It’s these intimate character moments that help distinguish Shang-Chi from other MCU pictures. Unsurprisingly, the story ends with the possibility that he’ll join the Avengers — ironically, the more his film tries going its own way, the more of a kick it is.

The Verve: Shang and Katy feel like real, normal people (or as normal as a former child assassin and his bestie can be) thrust into a much larger world of gods and monsters and interdimensional wars. Shang-Chi is the first film of Phase 4 of the MCU to not feel like a denouement for Endgame. And like WandaVision and Loki, it cracks open a much, much larger world and gives us a glimpse of where the next big Avengers team-up could take place. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review: Early Reactions Crown Simu Liu's Film As MCU’s Best Actioner!

But where Loki and WandaVision were about some of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe, Shang-Chi is about a guy who can fight really well but would probably rather be doing some karaoke or earning enough to pay his rent. Shang-Chi establishes Shang as the heart of whatever this eventual new team will be and finally moves the Marvel Cinematic Universe out from the shadow of Avengers who have come and gone before.

The Hollywood Reporter: Shang-Chi barely feels like a superhero movie at all. If anything, it veers closer to the wistful grandeur of Disney’s live-action fairy tale adaptations. Alas, not even a warrior as gifted as Shang-Chi is capable of breaking the Marvel mold completely. The franchise’s quippy, self-deprecating sense of humor, which does so much to bring its characters back down to earth no matter how extravagant their powers become, kicks in any time Shang-Chi threatens to feel too epic. The jokes keep Shang-Chi from tipping over into self-importance, but they also rob it of some of its wonder.

Mashable: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an accomplishment as a standalone movie; if it were not an MCU film it would still be fantastic. As a glimpse of a more diverse, less token-y future of the MCU, it's even better. Especially in the post-credit scene. If there's more of that coming up, everybody wins. It's a big deal that Shang-Chi is the MCU's first Asian superhero. It's also a big deal that it took 13 years for them to cast one. Shang-Chi, both the movie and the character, should not have to be a load-bearing pillar when it comes to determining future Asian representation in the MCU and beyond, but the reality is that this movie's reception will be a bellwether for the perceived box office appeal of Asian people as a monolith.

The Washington Post: It’s a kick to watch — often literally — and the kind of popcorn movie summer is made for. That’s something that Marvel movies haven’t always managed to do to the same degree, especially not in recent years, as the final phase of what’s known as the “Infinity Saga” — the epic story cycle that swelled to 23 films — wound down with the dark one-two punch of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. This is a great-looking film, filled with a climactic showdown between dragons — yes, plural — such eye-popping special effects as a moving bamboo-forest maze and acrobatic fight scenes — the first of which is staged on a speeding bus, careening pell-mell over the hills of San Francisco with no brakes.

Director Destin Daniel's upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released in Tamil as well. Initially, it was announced that the film would only be released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The announcement comes after the Tamil Nadu government recently allowed movie theatres to open from August 27 with 50 per cent occupancy.

