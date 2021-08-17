The first reactions to Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are out! The superhero film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, and more. The action film is based on Marvel Comics. This MCU's flick's Hollywood premiere took place recently and early reviews online are satisfying and positive. The movie is scheduled to release in the USA on September 3, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Check out the reactions below.

Yay!

3 things. 1. #shangchi has on the best best #MCU origins I’ve seen. 2. The action in #SahangChi is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU! 3. @SimuLiu is my favorite actor in the #MCU and is welcomed to karaoke with us at any time! pic.twitter.com/HXgawuIjpn — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) August 17, 2021

Woah!

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021

Wow!

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.🐉 pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 17, 2021

Indeed!

Expected a simple father/son conflict narrative and it's so much bigger than that. #ShangChi is a beautiful story about family, loss, and how our grief can blind and destroy us. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

Awesome!

#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻 Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero. Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)