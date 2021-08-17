The first reactions to Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are out! The superhero film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, and more. The action film is based on Marvel Comics. This MCU's flick's Hollywood premiere took place recently and early reviews online are satisfying and positive. The movie is scheduled to release in the USA on September 3, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Check out the reactions below.

Yay!

Woah!

Wow!

Indeed!

Awesome!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)