Singer Shawn Mendes had an absolute blast on his 24th birthday. The Grammy Award nominee, who turned a year older on Monday, kicked off his birthday at a Nightclub in Miami. Mendes had an "amazing time" partying with the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker The Weeknd during the Dawn FM artist's surprise performance, reports People magazine. Shawn Mendes Birthday: This 'Senorita' Singer Has a Wardrobe Full of Colours!

"Shawn was in amazing spirits," a source told People adding that he "looked super happy to be there, relaxed and just enjoying the environment".

He hung out with friends in the DJ booth until The Weeknd, 32, arrived, during which he and DJ Kaytranada joined the artist onstage.

Mendes was also photographed showing off his physique as he hit the beach in a pair of red swim trunks. He shared photos on Instagram of himself soaking up some sun with friends on the back of a yacht.

People further states that the "Wonder" artiste recently cancelled his world tour to ground himself and focus on his mental health last month shortly after postponing three weeks of shows.

"It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he wrote in a statement accessed by 'People'. "I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe." Shawn Mendes Birthday Special: 5 Times Shawn Mendes Was Being Super Cute With Camila Cabello on Social Media.

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future," Mendes added.

