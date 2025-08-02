Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest are clearly loving the buzz around their latest film, My Oxford Year and in a recent exclusive chat with India Today, the duo dropped a surprise that delighted Indian fans and they're totally up for a Bollywood debut. Sofia Carson to Star in Netflix's 'Feel the Beat.'

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest Eye Bollywood – Watch Video

The romantic drama, now streaming on Netflix, follows the story of Anna (Carson), an ambitious American scholar at Oxford, and Jamie (Mylchreest), the charming British man she unexpectedly falls for. But during their press tour, the actors couldn’t stop smiling when asked about venturing into Bollywood. “To be in a Bollywood film? Yes, I would be so honoured. That would be so cool,” Sofia said with a sparkle in her eye. “I’m such a fan of Bollywood and that entire world.”

Watch Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest Full Interview:

Sofia Carson Says, ‘Bollywood Is Waiting for Us!’

Sofia, who is also a trained singer, added, “I can sing, and Corey can dance as well,” teasing her co-star, who laughed and shook his head. She was referring to a moment from their film where Corey performs the Coldplay hit Yellow, a scene fans haven’t stopped talking about. Corey, sporting a smart blazer and flashing a shy grin, responded with playful modesty, “Nope, nope,” as Sofia confidently claimed, “Bollywood is waiting for us!” Their chemistry was not just limited to the screen. In the video interview, Sofia’s excitement was visible, her eyes lit up and she leaned in with genuine enthusiasm. Corey added humour and charm, gesturing animatedly and joining the fun banter. Sofia Carson Birthday: Red Carpet Glamour That Transforms Fashion Moments Into Spectacular Statements (View Pics)

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest Praise Writing for Their Onscreen Chemistry

My Oxford Year, based on Julia Whelan’s bestselling novel, is a heartwarming reflection on love, ambition, and the unpredictability of life. The film has received praise for its emotional depth and the fresh pairing of Carson and Mylchreest. When asked about their much-talked-about chemistry, both actors playfully shrugged it off. “It’s just good writing,” they joked, modestly deflecting credit.

