Sophie Turner Gives Husband Joe Jonas the Cutest Compliment, Says He's Her Favourite Piece Of 'Visual Art'!

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner like everyone else are currently quarantining at home amid coronavirus lockdown. The duo have been spending this time together doing all fun things including building Harry Potter legos together. Recently, the Game Of Thrones actress also utilised this time to enjoy an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her fans and answered some amazing questions. From naming her dream directors to work with to giving one of the best compliments ever to her husband Joe Jonas, it was amazing to see Sophie's answers in her Instagram sesh. COVID-19 Outbreak: Joe Jonas and Pregnant Sophie Turner Stick To 'No Effing Around' Rule, Ask Fans To Stay Safe (View Pic).

What's amazing is that the actress opened up about some of her favourite things during this Q&A session with fans and revealed that the Jonas Brothers member is her favourite work of art. Isn't that the best compliment ever? During the session when one of the fans asked Sophie "What is your favourite piece of visual art?", the GOT star replied saying, "Joe Joas". Rumours are rife that the couple are expecting their first child together. Reports revealed that Sophie is pregnant and was in some recent pictures also seen hiding her baby bump. Coronavirus Outbreak: Arnold Schwarzenegger Advises Fans To 'Listen To The Experts' and Stay At Home! (Watch Video).

Check Out Sophie Turner's Post Here:

Sophie Turner Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

During the session, Turner also revealed, some of her favorite TV shows.She wrote, "Turner shared that she enjoys Barry, Killing Eve, Hunters, and added, “Game of Thrones is also littyyyyyyyyy.” A couple of days ago, she along with her singer-husband, Joe Jonas had posted a picture wearing the masks. Turner in her Instagram story with Joe and bluntly warned, "No fu****g around, stay safe everyone" as she sent out a message for her fans amid coronavirus outbreak.