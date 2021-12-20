Spider-Man: No Way Home has been out for a few days and has quickly established itself as this year’s biggest release. Earning almost half a billion dollars in the first few days of release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has surely made a statement. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the bringing of three generations of Spider-Man films together and telling a story that will have the inner child in you extremely giddy. It also boasts a story that’s powerful and does the character justice. Spider-Man No Way Home Movie Review: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Is a Multiversal Celebration of the Iconic Avenger! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The early reviews for the film had been extremely positive, but since release many fans have been calling it the best Spider-Man film yet, some are even calling it the best Marvel film yet. It surely seems like the audience has been loving the movie. So with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home let’s rank all 11 films relating to Spider-Man. Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Holland’s MCU Flick Surpasses Rs 50 Crore Mark in India.

Note: We will also be including the Venom movies in this list since they are related to Spider-Man.

Venom

The first Venom movie is um, it is definitely something. Sony came out and decided to make their Spider-Man universe, just without Spider-Man, and well this is what we got. Eddie Brock bonds with the Symbiote called Venom and tries to save Earth when his species plans to invade Earth. This film felt it was a cheesy ‘90s action movie that had arrived way too late. Nonetheless, it made enough money to justify a sequel.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was quite the disappointing film for me. It sees Spider-Man take on Electro while still uncovering secrets about his parents and how Oscorp played into their disappearance. The film was focused on developing sequels while telling a story of its own that was messy and confusing. It also focused on way too many villains with none getting enough development. It was packed with great visuals, but those couldn’t save it from being a mess.

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 suffers from the same issue that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 did. Having way too many villains made the movie heavily suffer. While performances of Tobey Maguire, James Franco and Thomas Hayden Church were highlights of the film, it was still an overstuffed mess that didn’t know what to do.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Sequel to 2018’s Venom, Let There Be Carnage was a step in the right direction. It was honestly a dumb film that I enjoyed a lot. Tom Hardy hammed it up as Venom and their relationship in the movie was a delight. I have some gripes about the characterisation of Carnage, but it still was a fun time at the theatres and I enjoyed it a lot.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the second Spider-Man film in Tom Holland’s trilogy and saw Peter travel to Europe on vacation, but he has to team up with Mysterio to fight the Elementals. With a very lackluster first act, the film was off to a slow start. But things quickly picked up in the second half and it became an enjoyable ride.

Spider-Man

Where it all began, Spider-Man revolutionised the comic book film genre in 2002. Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire delivered a film that exceeded all expectations. It tells the origins of Spider-Man and sees him face off against Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, who is one of the best villains you will ever see in a superhero film. While some parts of it have definitely aged, it still remains the gold standard for superhero origin films.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

After a very successful entry in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man finally had his first MCU film. Spider-Man: Homecoming skips the origins of the character and tells the story of our favourite wall crawler taking on the vulture. The film gave a fresh new take on the character as he actually felt like a high school student this time around.

The Amazing Spider-Man

This might be quite the controversial entry for many, but The Amazing Spider-Man is the best origin story we have gotten about this character in the film medium. Andrew Garfield shines in the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. He alone carries the film and makes it so much better. While the Lizard is quite lackluster as the villain, the chemistry of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield coupled with great visuals make this for a great watch.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Coming to the talk of the week, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a comic book film for the ages. Even after watching it I can’t believe that it’s actually real. Seeing Spider-Man take on characters from the previous films was a treat and given the surprises it packs, it will surely have you roaring with applause in the theatre. Tom Holland is the best he has ever been as the character and it just makes for all around good viewing.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Into the Spider-Verse was not only a great Spider-Man film, but also a great animated film that pushed the medium. Having animation that blends 2D with 3D animation, the visuals here were out of the world. Also telling the story of Miles Morales and him meeting different Spider-People from different universes was just one of those theatre experiences that you will never forget.

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 still after all these years is the best Spider-Man film. Greatly representing the saying that with “great power comes great responsibility”, it got everything right about the character. With great action and visuals that look like they haven’t aged a day at all since 2004, Spider-Man 2 is one of the best comic book films of all time.

