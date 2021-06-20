Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown, took to the streets of New York City where she was spotted walking hand in hand with Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi. Enola Holmes: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Are Returning to the Sequel of Their Netflix Film

According to People magazine, making their public debut, the pair held hands while walking side-by-side together as Bongiovi, held the Stranger Things star's dog Winnie in a large denim tote. For the outing, Brown wore a long pink skirt and white top, which she accessorized with a pair of floral flats. Bongiovi, meanwhile, sported a summery button-up shirt that he paired with multi-colored tan, black, and blue shorts.

Both Brown and Bongiovi donned face masks as they walked outside amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, dating rumors between the two sparked when Bongiovi posted a selfie seated next to Brown in a car.

