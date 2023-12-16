Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has got a new fashion accessory. In new photos taken outside of her birthday bash, Swift, who turned 34 on December 13, was seen showing off an eye-catching ring, which she wore on her right, middle finger, to her pals Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. The statement piece features what appears to be an oversized opal gemstone with a halo of dark gemstones on the exterior, reports People magazine. Taylor Swift Tops Billboard's The Greatest Pop Stars of 2023 List; Beyoncé Ranks Third – See Top 10!

In the photo, Sperry, 31, is holding the "Lover" singer’s hand as she gets a closer look at Swift’s piece. Since Swift was spotted with the piece of jewellery, her fans have been speculating that the ring could be a new accessory gifted from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film to Release in China on December 31 (View Poster).

Taylor Swift Flaunts New Ring:

Taylor Swift Spotted Showing Off Eye-Catching Ring to Pal Keleigh Sperry on Her Birthday https://t.co/jkacejWCUd — People (@people) December 16, 2023

As per People, Swift wore the piece with a singular tennis necklace and a Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished stretch-mesh black mini dress. Her birthday look also included an Aquazzura Galactic mini tote that was encrusted completely with jewels, a pair of Aquazzura Atelier Plateau 130 black open-toed high heels and a black Anine Bing faux fur jacket that she wore off the shoulder, plus Messika earrings.

Along with Teller and Sperry, Taylor Swift was joined by many of her celebrity pals in New York City to celebrate her 34th birthday. The guest list included Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid and more. Swift’s long-time best friend, Abigail Anderson, who’s mentioned in her popular song "Fifteen", also appeared alongside the group in pictures.

