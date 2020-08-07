Yes, Christopher Nolan's Tenet finally has a release date for China and Chinese audiences can finally rejoice for some entertainment is coming their way. Earlier, the makers had announced a step-wise release plan of Nolan's much-talked-about movie. It will start on August 26 for a few countries followed by September 3 for the US. While China was then omitted from their release plan with no fixed date whatsoever, they have now zeroed in a new slot. Like in the US, Tenet will also release in China on September 4, 2020. Tenet New Trailer Reveals It Is Not About Time Travel but Inversion (Watch Video).

There were few discussions going on regarding Tenet's runtime, which is approximately 2 hours, 30 minutes. Keeping in mind China's new protocols post the pandemic, no movie's runtime in theatres can exceed beyond 2 hours. While there was a rumour if Nolan would trim his offering for the Chinese audiences, the authorities in the country have approved it the way it is without demanding any cut whatsoever. Tenet will release a week after Nolan's Inception's re-release on August 28 and a month after his Interstellar has already hit the China market.

Interstellar is enjoying a great run in China collecting $7.6 million after five days. The country has always been a hotspot when it comes to Nolan's releases, giving him larger numbers than the rest of the world. His previous releases, Dunkirk made $51 million in China in 2017, while Interstellar collected $122 million there in 2014. The Dark Knight Rises earned $52.8 million in 2012 and Inception grossed $68.4 million in 2010. Tenet Trailer: We Bet You Didn't Notice Christopher Nolan Just Reunited Two Triwizard Champions From the Harry Potter Films!

Now, we wait to see if China people are equally enthusiast about Tenet post the pandemic or they will be sceptical in visiting theatres thereby resulting in losses for Warner Bros.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).