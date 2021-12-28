The Batman just debuted another magnificent trailer. After two amazing trailers, I still have no idea they are able to up the ante, and they did it again. The Batman directed by Matt Reeves stars Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight and follows him in his second year of crime fighting. Batman gets involved in a conspiracy surrounding Gotham City after the Riddler starts murdering city officials and wants to uncover the truth. The Batman: Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight and Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman Team Up in This New Promo For Matt Reeves' DC Film! (Watch Video).

The third trailer for The Batman tells us more about the story and just what we can expect here. While the first two trailers focused on the tone and action, here we learn a lot about the character dynamics. There is a lot to uncover in the new trailer for The Batman. So with that being said, here are seven things we learned from the new trailer for The Batman. Year Ender 2021: From The Batman to No Time to Die, 7 Best Trailers That Blew Our Mind!

Watch The Trailer:

Bruce Wayne

Well with being Batman, Bruce is losing himself as he is hardly able to do any normal stuff. This is made clear in the starting moments of the trailer when Bruce is approached by a politician and how she isn’t able to reach him because he is busy all the time.

The Riddler

The Riddler also looks like he is specifically targeting Bruce Wayne and Batman at the same time. The reason he might be targeting the history of Waynes is because of the secret crimes they might have committed that were hinted at in the trailer. It is also hinted that the Riddler knows that Bruce Wayne is Batman.

The Waynes

With the Waynes being targeted, of course it looks like Matt Reeves might be telling a story that doesn’t really show them like the saints they are. They might be deeply rooted in crime before their death. This is again hinted when Bruce confronts Alfred about lying to him for many years.

Batman and Catwoman

Batman and Catwoman seem to be working together. There are a few scenes shown where they are fighting, but I think their ultimate goal is to reach Riddler.

Gotham Being Flooded

The final act of the movie looks like it will have Gotham flooding entirely. It looks like the Riddler might be successful in his plan and Batman might have to solve his way out of it. It looks like this part of the movie will be taking heavy inspiration from the comic Batman: Zero Year, where Riddler successfully turns Gotham into a non-functioning city.

The Batman releases in theatres on March 4, 2022.

