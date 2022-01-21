The Batman is perhaps a lot of people's most anticipated movie release this year. The trailers for the movie have been nothing short than amazing, and feature a background theme that has become instantly recognisable. So if you want to listen more of that theme, then you're in luck as Warner Bros recently released the piece of score from The Batman online. The Batman releases on March 4, 2022.

Check Out The Theme Below:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2022 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).