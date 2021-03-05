British actor Alexander Pettyfer is set to play the lead role in the upcoming movie The Chelsea Cowboy. To be directed by Ben Cookson. The movie is based on the colourful life of Brit actor, tough guy and Lothario, John Bindon, reported Deadline. WandaVision Finale Episode: Twitterverse Cannot Get Over Wanda's Transformation Into Scarlet Witch!

It will chart the rise and fall of underworld hardman-turned-actor Bindon, who despite a successful acting career and passionate romantic liaisons with various socialites, was unable to leave his criminal past behind.The film has a script by Leon Butler, who will also serve as a producer alongside Victor Glynn.

Pettyfer, known for starring in movies such as I Am Number Four and Magic Mike, will produce with James Ireland's production company Dark Dreams Entertainment. The actor most recently featured with Michael Shannon in Echo Boomers. He will next star in thriller Warning, opposite Annabelle Wallis, Thomas Jane and Alice Eve.