The Old Guard: Charlize Theron's Immortal Vigilante Looks Badass and Ready to Fight For the Innocent in the First Look Images (See Pics)

Charlize Theron is considered to be one of the finest actresses in Hollywood. Theron who has made a name for herself in the action genre is all set to be seen next in Netflix's The Old Guard. A few first-look images of Theron from the film were released recently and we have to say, she loks badass as always. Charlize is known for taking up challenging roles and with her last release, Bombshell, we all saw how brilliant an actor she is. The upcoming Netflix action thriller, we will see her int the role of an immortal vigilante. Charlize Theron Launches 'Together For Her' Campaign as a Global Fight Against Domestic Violence During COVID-19 Crisis.

As per the plot of the film, Charlize will essay the role of Andromache of Scythia, an ancient being living in the present day who leads a squad of immortal vigilantes and protects those innocent. The first look images show Charlize dressed in all black and in combat mode. The film also stars Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It has been adapted from the graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka. Charlize Theron Reveals Why She Gets Exhausted Committing to Method Acting.

Check Out the First Look Images Here:

Netflix has been coming up with a lot of films in the action genre. Recently we also saw Chris Hemsworth's Extraction helmed by the Russo Brothers. Last year, Ryan Reynolds also starred in a Michael Bay directed 6 Underground which was an out and out actioner. As for Charlize Theron's The Old Guard, the film is all set to drop on the streaming platform on July 10.