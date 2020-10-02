The first trailer of the upcoming fantasy comedy The Witches, stylised as Roald Dahl's The Witches, has dropped on the internet. The movie will be skipping a theatrical release, like many others in the current time of the pandemic, and will stream on HBO Max. Mo' money for Warner Bros, nevertheless. The trailer is quirky fun with a few chuckle-worthy moments. Seeing Anne Hathaway, the Academy Award-winning actress, as a witch out of Dahl's book is delightful. Lockdown: Anne Hathaway in Talks to Join Doug Liman's Pandemic-Themed Heist Romcom.

Anne is not the only Oscar powered star in the film. Octavia Spencer (The Help) plays a lead role as well. We'd say you'd love the movie if you loved the book, but that rarely happens. However, we would like to say that the visual design of the film seems close to home - strikingly resembling what reading the words in Dahl's book will ensue in one's imagination. Christopher Nolan's Team Refutes Anne Hathaway's Claims of Him Banning Chairs from His Movie Sets.

Watch The Trailer For The Witches Here:

The official synopsis describes the film as "darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch (Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans."

The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis, stream on HBO Max from October 22. Just in time for a Halloween treat. It also stars Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, and Jahzir Kadeem Bruno.

