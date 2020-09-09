It was announced on Tuesday, September 8 that a trailer of Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated film Dune is to be out on Wednesday and while it was a long wait, the trailer is finally here. Based on Frank Herbert’s novel by the same name, ever since a film adaptation was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the world of Herbert's novel come to life on film. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, who becomes a messiah of sorts for the dangerous desert planet Arrakis as his family gets ownership of the same. Dune: Timothée Chalamet's First Look As Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Film Looks Grim Enough.

The science fiction film also has a huge supporting cast of Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. The trailer introduces us to Chalamet's Paul who is having visions of that lead him to take back the control of planet Arrakis. In his vision, he also sees the face of Chani (Zendaya) who is shown to be his love interest in the film. The film's summed up in one quote by the makers as 'Beyond fear, destiny awaits'. The trailer also leaves us with an impressive introduction of Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), who serve as the weapon master and swordmaster for House Atreides. Thirstday Special: 7 Pictures of Timothée Chalamet That Will Make You Fall for Him Instantly.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The Dune trailer promises to be an exciting ride and the scale of the film which is visibly massive much like a Star Wars, Game Of Thrones seems to be the next big franchise that will sweep pop culture nerds. With a stunning cast as that, there's no doubt that this film is going to be packed with some incredible performances. To top it all, there's also Denis Villeneuve’s brilliant vision. The film is produced by Warner Bros and is all set to release in December 2020.

