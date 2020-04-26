Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Blood Will be Used to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to donate blood for Coronavirus vaccine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have decided to donate their blood for the coronavirus vaccine research. While different countries are still struggling to find the right cure or develop a vaccine that would prevent such outbreaks in future, the actor and his wife are doing their bit to help in whichever ways they can. The actor was in Australia shooting for Elvis Presley biopic when he contracted the virus along with his wife. They even thank the doctors in the country for helping them recover. Tom Hanks Sends a Heartfelt Letter and a Typewriter to a Bullied Australian Boy Named Corona.

The Forrest Gump actor during his interaction on NPR’s podcast “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” last week revealed that he and Rita have volunteered to donate their blood and plasma for coronavirus research. "A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," he explained while adding “We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'".

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson returned to their Los Angeles residence after recovering from the virus in Australia. Elaborating on why his wife suffered more than him, the actor had said, "Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks.” COVID-19 Outbreak: Tom Hanks Tweets About Returning Home and Observing Social Distancing, Thanks the Australian Staff for Looking After Him and Wife.

To lighten up the mood, Hanks even joked about naming the vaccine after him. “In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,” he said in his same interaction on the podcast.