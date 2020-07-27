Veteran actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have officially become Greek citizens. The news was shared by Greece Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis by posting a photo on Instagram. In the photo, Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski are seen hanging out with Hanks and Wilson while they held up their new passports. "@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens," the Greek PM wrote in the caption. Citizenship has reportedly also been extended to Hanks' entire family, according to Entertainment Tonight. Tom Hanks Says Donating Plasma for COVID-19 Treatment Was Like Being Hooked to World’s Most Complicated Slurpee Machine

Hanks, 64, was awarded honorary Greek citizenship in December last year.

The actor is a Greek Orthodox convert, while 63-year-old Wilson is of Greek origin on her mother's side.

Check Out Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis' Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram @ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens! 🇬🇷👍 A post shared by Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kyriakos_) on Jul 25, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT

The Hollywood couple have often been spotted spending their vacations in Greece, where they also own property on the island of Antiparos.