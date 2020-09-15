Tom Hardy is easily one of the most talented actors in Hollywood today and it is amazing to see the kind of work he has done in his career especially given how versatile he is. The actor film debut in Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down (2001) and has since appeared in several big films including the likes of Inception, Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk, Venom among others. If his filmography is any less impressive, the actor's work in the BBC series Peaky Blinders has also been widely appreciated. Tom Hardy Birthday Special: 5 Movies of the Actor That Will Cure Your Case of MissingTomHardy-Titis.

Apart from being an extremely talented actor, Hardy also of one of the most handsome British actors. As the actor celebrates his birthday on September 15 and turns 43, we take a look at some of his hottest pictures. Tom Hardy knows how to make nonchalance sexy and we love him for that. The actor to top it all has a beautiful voice that also makes bedtime stories sound fun. (Yes, we're talking about his stint with BBC). Tom Hardy also has a gorgeous smile that makes many hearts flutter and hence, to celebrate his birthday, here's looking at the actor's amazing picture. Did Tom Hardy Delete his Instagram Post Hinting About Spider-Man's Cameo in Venom 2?

Intense and How!

View this post on Instagram #TomHardy A post shared by @ _tomhardyfan_ on Sep 14, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

Give Us a Cuter Picture... We'll Wait!

That Smile Makes Us Blush!

Another Cute Snap With His Adorable Doggo

Look At That Fine Man!

View this post on Instagram #tomhardy #tomhardyfans #actor #movietheater#tomhardy A post shared by Ginna_ Fhri (@ginna_fhir) on Sep 13, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Who Needs Coffee When You Can Wake Up To See This!

We bet after looking at these amazing pictures of Tom Hardy, you're surely going to soon re-watch some of your favourite movies starring him. Be it when he's Bane or Alfie Solomons, the greatness of watching Tom Hardy perform is a pure joy and we certainly hope the actor continues to do the same.

