Talking about British actors who are extremely charming, Tom Hiddleston is a name that will constantly pop up. An actor who is extremely suave and knows how to blend into his characters like a chameleon, Hiddleston constantly brings his A-game to his roles and makes for a very memorable performance. Loki Actor Tom Hiddleston Expecting First Child With Fiance Zawe Ashton; Actress Seen With a Baby Bump at Movie Premiere.

Having starred in the Marvel films as Loki and all of his other ventures that see him play some wildly great characters, Hiddleston has amassed a great catalog of performances. So, to celebrate him turning 42, let’s take a look at five of his best performances.

Oakley (Unrelated)

Unrelated was a film that went under the radar of many, but it still packed in a great performance from a young Hiddleston who was in great form here. Portraying the role of Oakley, a man who turns down the passes of an older woman trying to start a fling with him, Hiddleston showcases great promise in the film.

Adam (Only Lovers Left Alive)

Playing the role of a vampire, and looking sexy while doing so as well, Hiddleston in Only Lovers Left Alive was a treat to watch. Playing Adam, the film sees the love story between two vampires with Tilda Swinton joining him here as Eve (Adam and Eve does sound pretty on the nose, won’t lie). An emo role that perfectly fit his aesthetic, this was a great turn.

Thomas Sharpe (Crimson Peak)

Hiddleston in a joint directed by Guillermo del Toro? Sign me up! In the boots of Thomas Sharpe, who is a character as mysterious as they come, Hiddleston shines under the direction of del Toro and creates for a engrossing performance that had my eyes glued to him.

Edward (Archipelago)

A more calmer turn from Hiddleston that certainly makes for a feel-good time, the star plays Edward, a man who quits his day job to go help AIDs patients in Africa. A role that certainly saw him go to many places, this is Hiddleston really being grounded and making the best of it.

Loki (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

What can be said about Hiddleston’s turn as Loki that already hasn’t been said. From starring as the main villain for Thor to headlining his own series, this character has surely come far. The God of Mischief is perhaps one of the best characters in the MCU, and it’s all because of Hiddleston’s performances. Loki Season 2: Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series To Be Out on Disney+ Before The Marvels Release in Theatres – Reports.

With Loki Season Two streaming this year, we can’t wait to see Hiddleston back in action. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

