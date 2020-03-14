Tom Holland Confirms An 'Absolutely Insane' Spider-Man 3 Starts Shooting This July

Tom Holland In Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After a lot of drama, Spider-Man 3 will kickstart the shooting soon. Tom Holland made the information public in an interview. We don't think this was an unintentional leak from his side, this time - he has been quite famous for such hiccups in the past. "I'm super happy about it. It's absolutely insane. We will be shooting Spider-Man 3 in July in Atlanta. As for me showing up in other Marvel movies, I'm not sure as to what they want me to do," Holland said in an interview with Inquirer. Without divulging any details, the actor also added that the story of the upcoming MCU film is 'absolutely insane'. Spider-Man Homecoming Actor Tom Holland Reveals That the Whole Disney/Sony Conflict Had Him in Stress.

Tom also confirmed that Zendaya would be reprising her role of MJ in the film. But he hinted that things might not be the same between his character Peter Parker and MJ. "As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I’m not too sure what it will be," he said.

It is such a relief for the fans to hear that. Because Spider-Man 3 almost did not happen. Sony, that owns the movie rights for the comic book character pulled out of a deal with Disney. Spider-Man made an exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame would have been his last film. Soon, news broke that Sony and Disney have struck a new deal and Spider was back in business, baby.

A famous story is that after getting on a drunk call with then-Disney CEO Bob Iger, Tom was left in tears. Now, we are not saying that this led to the re-merger of the two companies, because, let us be honest, there are bigger prospects that must have been looked at. But Tom might have nudged them in the direction a little? In a recent interview, the actor said that Spider-Man would have had a bright future with Sony after the exit. Rumour has it the actor's version of the web-slinger will appear in the upcoming Mobius and Venom 2.

This will be the third standalone Spider-Man movie in the MCU. The previous two subtitled, Homecoming and Far From Home.