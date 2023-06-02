Hollywood star Tom Holland has given an update on the development of his fourth Spider-Man movie. At the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room in New York City, Holland said that though he can't share too much, he has "been having meetings" about the next chapter in the Marvel franchise, reports Variety. However, those conversations have been put on hold for now due to the ongoing writers strike. Spider-Man-Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Faces Tough Choices, a New Villain and Is at Odds with the Spider-Force in Marvel’s Animated Film!

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland told Variety. "There's been multiple conversations, but at this point it's very, very early stages". Holland echoed what Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of another movie in the Spidey universe, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Zendaya Shares Romantic Getaway with Tom Holland on His Birthday at the Beach.

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are," Pascal said. "We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started." Holland stars in the psychological thriller The Crowded Room as Danny Sullivan, who gets arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Through a series of interviews with an interrogator named Rya (Amanda Seyfried), Sullivan slowly reveals his darkest secrets.

