The classic True Blood is set to get a reboot, and the project is already in early development stages. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O'Brien will pen the script and executive produce for HBO. The original series creator and showrunner Alan Ball will also executive produce, reports variety.com. So far, none of the show's original cast has been confirmed to return in the reboot. Head of the Class Reboot: Isabella Gomez to Lead HBO Max’s Comedy Pilot

The show is based on "The Southern Vampire Mysteries" novel series by Charlaine Harris. It debuted on HBO in 2008 and ran for seven seasons until 2014. Ball was showrunner on five of the seven seasons. The series took place in a world where vampires live among humans, thanks to the creation of a synthetic blood substitute that allowed vampires to stop hunting humans for food. It was infused with a lot of fantastical elements, including werewolves and witches. Darkwing Duck Reboot in Works at Disney Plus; Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Serve as Executive Producer

The original show starred Anna Paquin, Alexander Skarsgard, Joe Manganiello, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, and Rutina Wesley. Aguirre-Sacasa is best known for developing "Riverdale" for television. His other credits include "Chilling Adventure of Sabrina", "Katy Keene" "Supergirl" and "Glee". He is also currently working on the supernatural drama "The Shelley Society".

