Uncharted is all set to release in February and fans have been eagerly waiting for this film based on the hit PlayStation video game. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, the movie sees him team up with Mark Wahlberg's Sully in an effort to find treasure. The latest trailer gives us more of the action that you would expect from Uncharted. Uncharted is set to release on February 18, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)